Nevada marijuana sales up 20% in 2019, but COVID-19 slows progress

Nevada marijuana sales for 2019 reached $692 million, a 20% increase from fiscal year 2018, but lost sales stemming from the market disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic is throwing cold water on future projections. That information comes from a new study by Las Vegas-based RCG Economics. The report, “2020 Marijuana Economic & Fiscal Benefits Analysis: […]

