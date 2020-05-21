High Times’ deal to buy cannabis grow, processing facilities falls apart

Articles

High Times Holding Corp.’s move to expand into marijuana operations hit a snag with the collapse of a deal to buy a cultivation and processing business in California. The parent of the iconic High Times magazine said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that its planned acquisition of Humboldt Heritage was terminated by “mutual agreement” […]

