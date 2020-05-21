The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

High Times’ deal to buy cannabis grow, processing facilities falls apart

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

High Times Holding Corp.’s move to expand into marijuana operations hit a snag with the collapse of a deal to buy a cultivation and processing business in California. The parent of the iconic High Times magazine said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that its planned acquisition of Humboldt Heritage was terminated by “mutual agreement” […]

High Times’ deal to buy cannabis grow, processing facilities falls apart is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/high-times-deal-to-buy-cannabis-cultivation-processing-facilities-falls-apart/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version