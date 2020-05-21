Prince Edward Island to reopen cannabis stores with restrictions

Articles

Licensed recreational cannabis stores in Prince Edward Island will reopen on Friday, May 22 “with limited access,” the government-operated marijuana retailer has announced. All four PEI Cannabis stores on the island were closed on short notice in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, although online sales continued. The reopened stores will feature public health […]

