Marijuana MSO Harvest announces layoffs, other pivots in $24M cost-cutting

Arizona-based multistate cannabis operator Harvest Health & Recreation revealed that it recently cut $24 million in expenditures – including laying off an undisclosed number of workers – in an effort to “rightsize” the company’s operations. According to the Phoenix Business Journal, Harvest disclosed during a May 20 earnings call that a “small amount” of the […]

Marijuana MSO Harvest announces layoffs, other pivots in $24M cost-cutting is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/harvest-heath-and-recreation-announces-layoffs-other-pivots-in-24-million-cost-cutting/

