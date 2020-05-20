The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Michigan expands parameters of marijuana social equity program

Michigan is again revamping its marijuana social equity program in an attempt to draw more entrepreneurs impacted by the war on drugs into the industry. To date, the program has awarded only two recreational marijuana business licenses – for an event organizer and a retailer – though 172 applicants have been deemed eligible for permits, […]

