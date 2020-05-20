The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ontario’s ‘virtual inspections’ of cannabis stores keep industry growing

Cannabis store entrepreneurs are crediting Ontario’s regulator for its quick transition to a virtual inspection regime amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying the move has been key to increasing the number of legal stores in a province facing a serious retail shortage. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has conducted hundreds of virtual inspections […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ontario-canada-virtual-inspections-benefit-cannabis-stores-industry/

