Korean sovereign wealth fund dips into Canadian cannabis sector

South Korea’s sovereign wealth fund bought up three Canadian cannabis stocks as they dipped to 52-week lows in the first quarter of 2020. Though the value of the cannabis holdings is a modest $8 million, it is the latest sign the stigma associated with the legal industry is slowly eroding in international finance circles. Seoul-based […]

