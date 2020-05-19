Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020

An emergency provision temporarily allowing privately owned cannabis stores in Ontario to offer home delivery and curbside pickup has once again been extended by the provincial government. The emergency order – set to expire May 19 – was extended to May 29. Licensed cannabis stores in the province may continue to: Offer curbside pickup seven days a […]

Ontario cannabis stores start reopening; delivery and curbside pickup extended is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

