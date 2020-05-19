The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cannabis sector lender Trichome successful in bid for James E. Wagner

Trichome Financial Corp. has been declared successful in its stalking horse bid for Ontario-based James E. Wagner Cultivation Corp. (JWC), the latter company announced Tuesday. JWC, which entered creditor protection earlier this year, plans to seek a court order approving the bid as “as soon as possible,” according to a news release. Toronto-based cannabis sector […]

