Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 18:27 Hits: 0

More than two years into the rollout of California’s regulated recreational cannabis market, many marijuana industry associations are still struggling to work together for the common good of legal operators on objectives such as lowering state taxes, expanding the industry’s retail footprint and other strategies to improve business conditions. While the Los Angeles-based United Cannabis […]

Can California marijuana trade groups coordinate to engage industry’s legislative gears? is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/can-california-trade-groups-coordinate-move-marijuana-legislative-goals-forward/