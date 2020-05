Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 18:57 Hits: 2

A cannabis security company based in Colorado has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lower-court decision requiring state-legal marijuana businesses to adhere to federal labor laws such as overtime pay. In its petition, Helix TCS argues that a ruling last September by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver […]

Overtime-pay issue leads CO marijuana security firm to US Supreme Court is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/colorado-cannabis-firm-appeals-to-us-supreme-court-over-overtime-pay/