Investment group buys Sundial medical cannabis subsidiary for CA$105 million

A United Kingdom cultivator that is licensed to grow medical marijuana and hemp has been acquired by a group led by a cannabis investment firm. The U.K.’s Bridge Farm Group, which cultivates ornamental plants, flowers and herbs, announced that it was sold by its parent company, Alberta, Canada-based Sundial Growers, to an entity controlled by […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/sundial-growers-medical-marijuana-sell-bridge-farm-for-ca105-million/

