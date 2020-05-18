Investment group buys Sundial medical cannabis subsidiary for CA$105 million

Articles

A United Kingdom cultivator that is licensed to grow medical marijuana and hemp has been acquired by a group led by a cannabis investment firm. The U.K.’s Bridge Farm Group, which cultivates ornamental plants, flowers and herbs, announced that it was sold by its parent company, Alberta, Canada-based Sundial Growers, to an entity controlled by […]

