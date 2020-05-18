Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 22:36 Hits: 1

Multistate marijuana operator Acreage Holdings on Monday said it is still reducing overhead costs – including the sale of a North Dakota medical cannabis operation and undeveloped real estate in Nantucket, Massachusetts – as it seeks to improve its financial situation. The New York-based company said in a news release Monday that it expects to […]

Cost-cutting cannabis giant Acreage to take $80 million-$100 million charge

