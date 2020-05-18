Oklahoma’s business-friendly medical cannabis program still has room to grow, experts say

Articles

Medical marijuana sales and patient numbers in Oklahoma continue to increase at a staggering rate, indicating the red-hot market has room to grow, although some sectors and parts of the state are saturated with businesses, industry officials say. The state’s free-market approach so far has proved successful, with April sales topping $60 million. Meanwhile, regulators have […]

