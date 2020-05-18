The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Massachusetts recreational cannabis stores to reopen in a week

After a two-month shutdown in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Massachusetts adult-use marijuana retail stores can once again serve customers starting May 25 – though sales will be limited to curbside pickup and online or telephone orders. The announcement is a major development for cannabis store owners, who: Had worried they might not be allowed […]

