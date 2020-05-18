The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

L.A. explosion investigation includes possible marijuana industry connections

California and federal authorities launched a criminal investigation into an explosion over the weekend at a Los Angeles warehouse that reportedly contained canisters of butane intended for cannabis concentrate production. According to NBC News, the L.A. police and fire departments as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have convened investigations into […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/los-angeles-explosion-investigation-includes-possible-marijuana-industry-connections/

