Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 18:30 Hits: 0

California and federal authorities launched a criminal investigation into an explosion over the weekend at a Los Angeles warehouse that reportedly contained canisters of butane intended for cannabis concentrate production. According to NBC News, the L.A. police and fire departments as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have convened investigations into […]

L.A. explosion investigation includes possible marijuana industry connections is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/los-angeles-explosion-investigation-includes-possible-marijuana-industry-connections/