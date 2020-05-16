The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Week in Review: US House passes relief bill with cannabis banking, MO permit probe extends, ME lifts residency mandate more

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation allowing banks to serve cannabis companies by wrapping the measure into a $3 trillion coronavirus economic relief package. The massive economic stimulus bill, proposed by House Democrats, includes language from the SAFE Banking Act, which was previously approved by the House last September and is aimed at guaranteeing […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/week-in-review-us-house-adds-marijuana-banking-to-relief-bill-mo-permit-probe-extends-me-lifts-residency-mandate-more/

