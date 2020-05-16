Week in Review: US House passes relief bill with cannabis banking, MO permit probe extends, ME lifts residency mandate more

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020

The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation allowing banks to serve cannabis companies by wrapping the measure into a $3 trillion coronavirus economic relief package. The massive economic stimulus bill, proposed by House Democrats, includes language from the SAFE Banking Act, which was previously approved by the House last September and is aimed at guaranteeing […]

