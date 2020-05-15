Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 20:55 Hits: 0

Oklahoma health authorities on Friday issued the first medical marijuana product recall in the program’s short history. A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) told the Tulsa World that the product batch in question failed to meet state standards, having tested positive for myclobutanil. That pesticide can create toxic gases when heated. The batch […]

Oklahoma issues first medical cannabis product recall is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/oklahoma-issues-first-medical-cannabis-product-recall/