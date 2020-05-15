The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Oklahoma issues first medical cannabis product recall

Oklahoma health authorities on Friday issued the first medical marijuana product recall in the program’s short history. A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) told the Tulsa World that the product batch in question failed to meet state standards, having tested positive for myclobutanil. That pesticide can create toxic gases when heated. The batch […]

