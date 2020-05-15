Missouri bans medical marijuana gummies, certain edibles shapes

Articles

Missouri lawmakers passed a bill that forbids the sale of medical cannabis edibles that could attract children and also tightens criminal background checks for those who work in the state’s MMJ industry. It’s unclear how much of an impact the measure will have. Missouri’s medical marijuana sales were expected to start in the spring, but […]

