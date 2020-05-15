The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Missouri bans medical marijuana gummies, certain edibles shapes

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Missouri lawmakers passed a bill that forbids the sale of medical cannabis edibles that could attract children and also tightens criminal background checks for those who work in the state’s MMJ industry. It’s unclear how much of an impact the measure will have. Missouri’s medical marijuana sales were expected to start in the spring, but […]

Missouri bans medical marijuana gummies, certain edibles shapes is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/missouri-bans-specific-medical-marijuana-edibles-shapes/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version