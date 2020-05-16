The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US House OKs cannabis banking in passing $3 trillion coronavirus bill

The U.S. House of Representatives late Friday passed a $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill that includes a provision that would allow banks to serve state-legal marijuana businesses without fear of punishment. The bill passed along partisan lines by a 208-199 margin, and now heads to the Senate where it faces fierce Republican resistance. The Health […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/hold-not-yet-voted-on-us-house-oks-cannabis-banking-in-passing-3-trillion-coronavirus-bill/

