Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 10:30 Hits: 0

England’s medical cannabis market has barely gotten off the ground since launching about 19 months ago, with a two-tier system in which few patients access products through legal channels while most resort to illicit suppliers. Looking ahead, however, some industry insiders are hopeful that recently implemented import rules could boost the number of legal medical cannabis prescriptions […]

England’s medical cannabis market shows little growth as of early 2020 is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/little-growth-in-englands-medical-cannabis-market/