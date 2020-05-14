COVID-19 delays mandatory pesticide testing for Washington state recreational cannabis

Articles

The coronavirus pandemic has scuttled government efforts in Washington state to require pesticide testing for recreational marijuana, dealing a setback to an idea that has been kicked around for several years by local industry officials and regulators. The pandemic has made it impossible for state lawmakers to conduct public hearings, so the issue has again […]

