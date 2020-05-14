Hexo received NYSE warning in early April over low stock price

Articles

Hexo is the latest Canadian cannabis producer to run afoul of the New York Stock Exchange’s continued listing standards because of a low stock price. The Ontario-based company was warned by the NYSE last month that its shares, which have fallen below $1, do not meet the exchange’s listing standards. Hexo said it receiving the notification April 7 before notifying […]

