Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 20:26 Hits: 0

California’s three licensing authorities will all begin immediately deferring business license renewal fees for marijuana companies as part of the state’s coronavirus response, the agencies said in a joint news release. The California Bureau of Cannabis Control and the departments of Food and Agriculture and Public Health said licensed marijuana businesses whose permits expire between May […]

California cannabis regulators defer business license renewal fees is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/california-marijuana-regulators-defer-business-license-renewal-fees/