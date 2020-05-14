The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

California cannabis regulators defer business license renewal fees

California’s three licensing authorities will all begin immediately deferring business license renewal fees for marijuana companies as part of the state’s coronavirus response, the agencies said in a joint news release. The California Bureau of Cannabis Control and the departments of Food and Agriculture and Public Health said licensed marijuana businesses whose permits expire between May […]

