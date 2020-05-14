Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 21:41 Hits: 0

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP), a real estate investment trust based in San Diego that specializes in sale-leaseback deals in the marijuana industry, spent $17.5 million to do such a transaction near its Southern California headquarters. IIP bought a 70,000-square-foot facility and quickly signed a long-term lease with Kings Garden, a cannabis company based in the Coachella […]

Marijuana REIT invests $17.5 million in sale-leaseback deal is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/innovative-industrial-properties-49-million-sale-leaseback-deal-with-kings-garden/