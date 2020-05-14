Aurora Cannabis trims loss to CA$137M, says CEO search on track

Articles

Aurora Cannabis improved its net loss to 137 million Canadian dollars ($97 million) in its third quarter, a significant improvement over the company’s CA$1.3 billion net loss in the previous three-month period. The Alberta cannabis producer’s adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter ending March 31 was CA$45 million. The company maintains it is on track to be […]

