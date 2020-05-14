The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Aurora Cannabis trims loss to CA$137M, says CEO search on track

Aurora Cannabis improved its net loss to 137 million Canadian dollars ($97 million) in its third quarter, a significant improvement over the company’s CA$1.3 billion net loss in the previous three-month period. The Alberta cannabis producer’s adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter ending March 31 was CA$45 million. The company maintains it is on track to be […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/aurora-cannabis-trims-loss-to-ca137m-says-on-track-to-name-ceo/

