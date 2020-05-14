The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

California governor delays proposed cannabis regulatory changes

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

The coronavirus has further derailed systemic reforms to the California regulatory agencies that oversee the state’s marijuana industry under a revised state budget plan. In the budget proposal released Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that his previously announced goals – merging the state’s three regulatory agencies and streamlining marijuana tax collections – would have to be […]

California governor delays proposed cannabis regulatory changes is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/california-governor-delays-proposed-cannabis-regulatory-changes/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version