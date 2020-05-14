Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 22:36 Hits: 0

The coronavirus has further derailed systemic reforms to the California regulatory agencies that oversee the state’s marijuana industry under a revised state budget plan. In the budget proposal released Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that his previously announced goals – merging the state’s three regulatory agencies and streamlining marijuana tax collections – would have to be […]

California governor delays proposed cannabis regulatory changes is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily

