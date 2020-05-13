Articles

High Times Holding Corp. Chair Adam Levin and the company’s new CEO, Peter Horvath, have an audacious plan: Take the iconic cannabis magazine publisher public and transform it into a marijuana retail powerhouse, one that licenses its brand to third-party operators. Time will tell whether they can succeed. Last week, Levin tapped Horvath to become […]

High-stakes retail wager: Q&A with marijuana publisher High Times chair, new CEO is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

