Utah marijuana dispensaries prep for drive-thrus, delivery after state signoff

Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

The coronavirus – combined with an increase in new patient demand – has convinced Utah regulators to allow the state’s medical marijuana pharmacies to offer drive-thru windows and home delivery for customers. So far, at least two of the state’s three operational dispensaries are prepping drive-thru windows, according to Salt Lake TV station KUTV. Drive-thru […]

