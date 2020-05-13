Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 16:08 Hits: 0

A cannabis staffing agency in Toronto has launched a public database to connect displaced marijuana professionals with prospective employers. The initiative comes as struggling marijuana firms eliminated an estimated 2,700 positions in Canada over the past nine months – including 910 after the COVID-19 pandemic started – according to the Cannabis At Work employment agency. […]

Talent database launched after Canada’s cannabis sector sheds 30% of workforce is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/talent-database-launched-after-canadas-cannabis-sector-sheds-30-of-workforce/