Cannabis lobbying group announces leadership changes

The National Cannabis Roundtable, one of the industry’s leading advocates for federal marijuana reform, appointed Cresco Labs CEO Charlie Bachtell as its new chair. Bachtell replaces Acreage Holdings CEO Kevin Murphy, who had served as chair since NCR kicked off in early 2019. John Boehner, former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, will continue […]

