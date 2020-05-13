The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Cannabis lobbying group announces leadership changes

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

The National Cannabis Roundtable, one of the industry’s leading advocates for federal marijuana reform, appointed Cresco Labs CEO Charlie Bachtell as its new chair. Bachtell replaces Acreage Holdings CEO Kevin Murphy, who had served as chair since NCR kicked off in early 2019. John Boehner, former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, will continue […]

Cannabis lobbying group announces leadership changes is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/national-cannabis-roundtable-announces-leadership-changes/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version