Work briefly halted at Ontario cannabis greenhouse over COVID-19 infection

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

Work was temporarily suspended at a cannabis greenhouse in Ontario owned by a one of Tilray’s subsidiaries earlier this week after a worker tested positive for COVID-19. The individual, employed through a third-party agency, had been working in a cultivation facility in Leamington run by High Park Gardens, which was acquired by Tilray last year. […]

