Chart: Medical marijuana sales, patient counts hold steady in Maryland

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Maryland’s medical cannabis market remains one of the strongest in the United States, with the robust sales and patient increases of 2019 persisting into a tumultuous 2020. Sales in Maryland hit $252 million in 2019, up from $109 million in 2018. Through March 2020, medical marijuana sales in the state eclipsed $91 million, an increase […]

