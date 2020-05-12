Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 10:30 Hits: 0

The Ontario Cannabis Store is aiming to create a “robust” regulated marketplace of seed varieties in an attempt to wrest market share from entrenched illicit sellers. The provincial wholesaler is currently onboarding seeds from two companies and is in talks with several others to bring their offerings to Canada’s largest adult-use marijuana market, OCS Senior […]

Ontario Cannabis Store adding seeds to catalog to ‘breathe life into category’ is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ontario-cannabis-store-adding-seeds-to-catalog-to-breathe-life-into-category/