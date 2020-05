Canadian cannabis producer Tilray’s net loss improves to $184 million

Articles

Nanaimo, British Columbia-headquartered Tilray reported a net loss of $184.1 million for its quarter ending March 31, an improvement from the previous period’s $219.1 million loss. Tilray’s adjusted EBITDA loss of $19.7 million was 44% better than the $35.3 million loss it recorded for the fourth quarter of 2019. The company cited cost reductions and […]

