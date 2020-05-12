The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Maine drops adult-use marijuana residency requirement after legal challenge

Maine regulators said they will stop enforcing recreational marijuana residency requirements, a move that came after counsel determined the state is unlikely to win a legal challenge over the matter. The Wellness Connection, the largest medical marijuana company in Maine, had sued the state in March, arguing that the residency requirement violated the U.S. Constitution by […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/maine-drops-recreational-cannabis-residency-requirement-after-legal-challenge/

