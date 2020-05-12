GW Pharma trims loss to $8 million, warns virus could hit sales

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

GW Pharmaceuticals lost $8 million in its latest quarter – an improvement over the previous three-month period – but the United Kingdom-based medical cannabinoid company warned the COVID-19 pandemic could impact sales if fewer patients visit their doctors. Revenue in the quarter ending March 31 reached $120.6 million, up from $91 million and $109.1 million in […]

