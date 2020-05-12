The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How coronavirus crisis is affecting marijuana launches, licensing in ME, IL, MO

COVID-19 has delayed medical and recreational cannabis launches and licensing rounds around the U.S. in the short term as state and local jurisdictions scramble to complete the tasks and paperwork necessary for marijuana programs to move forward. Marijuana Business Daily’s Jeff Smith reviews the delays occurring in Maine, Illinois and Missouri in the video below.   […]

How coronavirus crisis is affecting marijuana launches, licensing in ME, IL, MO is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/how-coronavirus-crisis-is-affecting-marijuana-launches-licensing-in-me-mo-il/

