Cannabis banking included in House Democrats’ $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

A provision that would permit banks to serve state-legal marijuana businesses without fear of federal reprisal is part of a $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill announced Tuesday by U.S. House Democrats. The SAFE Banking Act, which the U.S. House overwhelmingly approved in September, is included in its entirety in the 1,815-page bill. A vote on the […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/marijuana-banking-included-in-house-democrats-3-trillion-coronavirus-stimulus-bill/

