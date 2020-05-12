Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 19:21 Hits: 0

A provision that would permit banks to serve state-legal marijuana businesses without fear of federal reprisal is part of a $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill announced Tuesday by U.S. House Democrats. The SAFE Banking Act, which the U.S. House overwhelmingly approved in September, is included in its entirety in the 1,815-page bill. A vote on the […]

Cannabis banking included in House Democrats’ $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/marijuana-banking-included-in-house-democrats-3-trillion-coronavirus-stimulus-bill/