Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 21:42 Hits: 0

A group of Missouri lawmakers wants to substantially increase the number of medical cannabis business permits for the market, arguing the state imposed an arbitrary cap that resulted in a disastrous licensing round. The legislative effort reflects strong criticism of the state’s handling of license applications as well as the decision to issue the minimum […]

Missouri lawmakers push for more medical marijuana licenses is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/missouri-lawmakers-push-for-more-medical-cannabis-licensing/