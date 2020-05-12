The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Missouri lawmakers push for more medical marijuana licenses

A group of Missouri lawmakers wants to substantially increase the number of medical cannabis business permits for the market, arguing the state imposed an arbitrary cap that resulted in a disastrous licensing round. The legislative effort reflects strong criticism of the state’s handling of license applications as well as the decision to issue the minimum […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/missouri-lawmakers-push-for-more-medical-cannabis-licensing/

