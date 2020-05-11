The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ex-Harborside CEO Berman joins Maine cannabis consulting firm

A former CEO of Oakland, California-based Harborside is joining a marijuana consulting firm in New England as an adviser. Andrew Berman, who served as Harborside’s CEO from January 2018 until October 2019, has joined Maine-based Nucleus One, the firm announced in a news release. During his tenure, Berman oversaw Harborside’s transition to a publicly traded entity. […]

