Maine’s adult-use marijuana program won’t start until more local approvals in place

Published on Monday, 11 May 2020

Maine’s coronavirus-delayed recreational marijuana sales will start only when regulators are certain that enough stores will be open to meet demand, a state official said. Erik Gundersen, director of the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy, told Maine Public Radio that the local approval and licensing process has slowed because of the pandemic. “Even though 87 […]

