Cannabis MSO Jushi cancels California acquisition, moves forward in Illinois

Florida-based multistate operator Jushi Holdings terminated the acquisition of an adult-use marijuana store in California and launched recreational sales at a shop in Illinois. According to a news release, Jushi entered into an agreement last fall to purchase an unidentified marijuana retailer in San Diego for $12 million, but the deal failed to close and Jushi terminated the acquisition […]

