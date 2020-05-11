The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Massachusetts preparing to allow recreational marijuana delivery

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Applications for Massachusetts cannabis businesses that want to deliver recreational MJ will be available later this month, even though adult-use sales are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s Cannabis Control Commission will release license applications on May 28 for businesses hoping to transport marijuana from retailers to residences, Boston.com reported. Deliveries wouldn’t begin until adult-use […]

Massachusetts preparing to allow recreational marijuana delivery is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/massachusetts-recreational-marijuana-delivery/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version