Massachusetts preparing to allow recreational marijuana delivery

Published on Monday, 11 May 2020

Applications for Massachusetts cannabis businesses that want to deliver recreational MJ will be available later this month, even though adult-use sales are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s Cannabis Control Commission will release license applications on May 28 for businesses hoping to transport marijuana from retailers to residences, Boston.com reported. Deliveries wouldn’t begin until adult-use […]

