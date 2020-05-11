Canadian cannabis producer Muskoka Grown files for creditor protection

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 11 May 2020

Cannabis producer Muskoka Grown asked for temporary relief from creditors earlier this month so it can continue to conduct business and develop a plan to restructure its affairs. The Bracebridge, Ontario, company, down to 1,200 Canadian dollars ($850) of cash on hand, cited the COVID-19 pandemic, a substandard first crop of cannabis and a lack of brick-and-mortar […]

