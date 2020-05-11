Trulieve’s dominance in Florida increases again as many firms come to a standstill

Articles

Category: Cannabis

Florida medical marijuana juggernaut Trulieve has defied expert predictions, increasing its market share back above 50% a year after the state lifted its ban on smokable products and more competition flooded the market. The gains come at a time when demand is strong, despite economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic: Smokable flower sales alone have […]

