MJBizDaily offers calculator to tally German medical cannabis prices

Category: Cannabis

To help industry executives better visualize the new retail prices for insurance-covered medical cannabis in Germany, Marijuana Business Daily has developed a free calculator. The calculator’s debut comes after German pharmacists and insurers agreed on a new cannabis reimbursement scheme that now computes prices based on the product type and size of the prescription. In the case […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/mjbizdaily-offers-calculator-to-tally-german-medical-cannabis-prices/

