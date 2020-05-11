MJBizDaily offers calculator to tally German medical cannabis prices

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 11 May 2020

To help industry executives better visualize the new retail prices for insurance-covered medical cannabis in Germany, Marijuana Business Daily has developed a free calculator. The calculator’s debut comes after German pharmacists and insurers agreed on a new cannabis reimbursement scheme that now computes prices based on the product type and size of the prescription. In the case […]

