Week in Review: High Times switches CEOs again, Florida court mulls cannabis revamp, solid sales in IL, OK more

Los Angeles-based High Times Holding Corp. replaced CEO Stormy Simon after only four months on the job, marking the third time in a little more than a year the cannabis magazine publisher has hired a chief executive. Simon is being replaced by Peter Horvath, who most recently ran Ohio-based cannabis retailer Green Growth Brands. He also has […]

Week in Review: High Times switches CEOs again, Florida court mulls cannabis revamp, solid sales in IL, OK & more is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

