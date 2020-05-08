Missouri medical marijuana rollout probe extends to governor’s office

Articles

A Missouri investigation into the state’s medical cannabis licensing process by the state Legislature has resumed, and the situation – which has drawn the interest of the FBI – now extends to the governor’s office. The Missouri House Special Committee on Government Oversight this week sent a formal records request to the state Department of […]

