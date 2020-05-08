Why this successful Canadian brewer put cannabis beverage plans on ice

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 10:30 Hits: 0

When Waterloo Brewing started laying the groundwork to enter the cannabis-infused beverage market, it touted a potential beverage segment in Canada worth upwards of 1.5 billion Canadian dollars ($1.07 billion). Now, more than two years later, one of Canada’s most successful craft brewers is shelving the plans. What happened? “When we got to the spot […]

